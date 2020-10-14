Better Business Bureau hosts Shred Day 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central and South Alabama is hosting Shred Day on Friday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be open to the public at no charge.
Shred Day will be held in Birmingham at 1st Avenue South between Railroad Park and Regions Field. The entrance is located westbound on 1st Avenue South at 16th Street South.
Only paper documents will be accepted for secure document shredding. Leave hard drives, batteries, or any other non-paper products at home.
Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. The golden rule of thumb is If you don’t need it, shred it - responsibly. Many identity theft victims can trace the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession. Make sure you shred any documents that have your bank account information, Social Security or other personal information. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms and billing statements from utilities and phone service. Cut up expired credit and debit cards, making sure to cut through the numbers, before you dispose of them.
WBRC FOX6 News is a proud sponsor of this event.
