Better Business Bureau hosts Shred Day 2020

Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. The golden rule of thumb is If you don’t need it, shred it - responsibly. Many identity theft victims can trace the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession. Make sure you shred any documents that have your bank account information, Social Security or other personal information. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms and billing statements from utilities and phone service. Cut up expired credit and debit cards, making sure to cut through the numbers, before you dispose of them.