Behind the Front: An Active Tropical Season

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and WBRC meteorologist Jill Gillardi discuss this year’s historically active tropical season. Not only have meteorologists gone through all the names on the list generated by the World Meteorological Organization, but Delta was one of the strongest Greek alphabet named storms out of the Atlantic. Find out what our in-house experts have to say about it all!
