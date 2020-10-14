“Anniston Changers” raise hopes for community-based improvement program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston city officials are looking for some people to take pride and make improvements in their community. The city’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges, says for some reason, the World Changers organization won’t be coming to the city this year to make home repairs and other needed improvements. He tells WBRC he doesn’t know the reason or whether it’s related to the COVID-19 pandemic.