“Anniston Changers” raise hopes for community-based improvement program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston city officials are looking for some people to take pride and make improvements in their community. The city’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges, says for some reason, the World Changers organization won’t be coming to the city this year to make home repairs and other needed improvements. He tells WBRC he doesn’t know the reason or whether it’s related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So he put out a call for volunteers to meet at Mural Park, the gateway to West Anniston at 1507 Glen Addie Avenue, this Saturday morning.
They’re expected to fan out from the park and do a lot of work in the nearby neighborhood.Hodges, who is apparently in charge of planning the event, is hoping a locally-based group called “Anniston Changers” emerges from this effort.
“We’ll be cutting grass, picking up trash, we’ll be boarding some buildings that need the boards on them replaced. We’ll be putting up some street lights, painting fire hydrants, replacing a deck, helping with some wheelchair ramps, it’ll be an all around community effort and we’re excited to be part of it,” Hodges says.
This week’s effort kicks off at 8 a.m.Saturday and will include a hot dog lunch at noon.
There will be a similar effort in November.
Anyone who needs more info should contact (256) 846-2044 or email jhodges@annistonal.gov.
