West Alabama Works job mobile unit to visit underserved communities

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works is bringing job opportunities straight to the people this week using its mobile unit. Career development services will be brought to communities in the region that are most underserved and the first stop is Hale County.
The WOW mobile unit will stop at First United Methodist Church in Greensboro on Wednesday. On Friday, it will stop by the Tuscaloosa Career Center on Skyland Drive. Workforce units will be used to assist people applying for jobs, and training opportunities.
The outreach team also helps sign people up for career connect, which links those searching for jobs to over 16 employers in the automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and construction industries.
The WOW mobile unit will be at sites in Greensboro and Tuscaloosa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. again Wednesday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.