WBRC Sideline: Week 8 schedule
By WBRC Staff | October 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:07 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games, except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville

Vestavia at Spain Park

Thompson at Oak Mountain

Tuscaloosa County at Hoover

Chelsea at Shades Valley

Gadsden City at Hewitt

John Carroll at Pleasant Grove

McAdory at Hueytown

Gardendale at J.O.

Carver at Wenonah

Ramsay at Fairfield

Dora at Good Hope

Oakman at Vinemont

Leeds at Corner

Cleveland at Westbrook Christian

Saks at Glencoe

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.