Tuscaloosa PD reviews unsolved murder of man who taught line dancing, karaoke

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for information in the murder of 32-year-old Joseph Todd Jowers on the 23rd anniversary of the unsolved murder.
Police say Jowers was shot while leaving the now-closed Classics Lounge, where he taught line dancing and karaoke, on 37th Street on October 13, 1996. Jowers was walking a woman to her car around 2:10 a.m. when he was shot in the head.
Investigators believe the shooter may have hidden nearby in bushes and later escaped through a wooded area behind the south part of the parking lot. The woman was not able to describe the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.
