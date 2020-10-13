Sauer Brands, Inc. recalls some Spice Hunter products due to potential salmonella contamination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of The Spice Hunter Products due to the potential presence of Salmonella.
“After initially certifying that our raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption, our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us. Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination,” the company said.
These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label.
A full list of products can be found on their website.
Consumers who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on the list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sauer Brands, Inc. at 1-800-444-3061, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.