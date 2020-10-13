Red snapper weekend fishing to open for private anglers

“The Columbus Day weekend generated very little harvest due to the impacts of hurricanes Sally and Delta,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. “We are committed to providing anglers access to the remaining red snapper quota, and we understand that weather, school and other activities will impact the harvest potential. Therefore, we have decided to announce that we will be open for weekend harvest until the quota is met or anticipated to be met. That could be in the first weekend or it may take several weekends. We will share the landings on our website for anglers to follow the progress.”