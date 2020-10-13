The Pink Queens: 3 breast cancer survivors bring awareness with new photo shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pink Queens, three Alabama breast cancer survivors, are again using their strength and beauty to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer.
Shandrika Christopher, Jackie Judkins, and Temecha Williams kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a photo shoot and the theme “Black N Out” Cancer.
Judkins has been cancer-free for one year. Williams has been in remission for two years, and Christopher has been cancer-free for seven years.
The Pink Queens held a photoshoot for cancer survivors and a brunch on October 10-11.
“We have to stick together as women and uplift one another," they said. “Always remember it’s mind over matter," said Christopher.
These strong and beautiful breast cancer survivors are showing that you can be comfortable and confident in your skin no matter what the situation is.
The Pink Queens said they want to empower patients to not be afraid and to jump in the ring and fight breast cancer.
