168 MPS teachers didn’t report for first day of in-person classes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools confirmed 168 teachers didn’t report to class Tuesday as in-person learning resumed across the district.
The number includes teachers who are on leave.
An estimated 60 teachers took part in a protest at the MPS central office Tuesday morning.
“No plan, no personnel,” one protester’s sign read.
The teachers who participated said MPS doesn’t have a plan to keep teachers and students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also contend face-to-face teaching settings are not safe.
Organizers say they weren’t given an option to teach in person or virtually and say some are undergoing chemotherapy treatments and have immune issues.
Teachers also shared concerns about the district’s aging buildings. They said some of the schools haven’t been touched since March and have black mold and poor ventilation. Some schools are still using window air conditioning units.
MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts addressed teachers, encouraging them to push the upcoming tax vote for MPS.
Watts stated some of the buildings are in deplorable condition, and the tax increase would help right some of these issues, including low teacher salaries.
School board President Clare Weil and Vice President Claudia Thomas-Mitchell attended the protest and assured the teachers their concerns were being heard.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said she will be visiting schools this week.
“I’m visiting schools this week and we plan to address any major issues that we possibly can. As I’ve always said, safety is my number one priority for everyone," Moore said.
On Monday, around 300 teachers said they wouldn’t be in the classroom due to lack of planning and safety.
“This is hard not going to work because we work all the time,” said one teacher. “We do not have a concrete plan. We have an outline but then we have to fill it in. How in the world am I going to sit at my desk and teach kids online and teach a classroom full of students?”
MPS said about 11,000 parents opted to continue with virtual instruction for the second nine weeks of the semester. The school district has about 28,000 students.
