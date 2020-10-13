Gubernatorial proclamation shared with JSU respiratory school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is National Respiratory Therapy Month.
State Representative Koven Brown, R-Jacksonville, presented a proclamation from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to Ed Goodwin Tuesday in front of a class of masked students in the respiratory therapy program at Jacksonville State University.
Goodwin is the director of the program.
The proclamation describes the importance of respiratory therapists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goodwin says Brown played an important role in bringing the undergraduate program to JSU after UAB discontinued a similar program.
“This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to come out and look at the facilities. But it looks like they have all the equipment and a lot of hungry students, and that’s a good combination,” Brown said.
Goodwin is also head of the state respiratory therapy association and accepted the proclamation on behalf of all of the state’s respiratory therapists.
