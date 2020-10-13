First Alert for lower humidity and cooler air Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are watching a cold front move through our area early this morning. Behind this front, we will be able to enjoy lower humidity levels and slightly cooler air. Temperatures are starting out mostly in the 60s with areas north and west of Birmingham dipping into the upper 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds moving through. I think most of us will enjoy a cloudless sky and plenty of sunshine today. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s with north winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. It should be a beautiful day for outdoor activities.
First Alert for Cooler Mornings and Warm Afternoons: With dry air and a clear sky tonight, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly. You might need the jacket tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll likely stay in the 50s through Friday morning. Dry air can heat up quickly during the afternoon hours. Plan for above average temperatures in the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s. We should see plenty of sunshine on both days with comfortable humidity levels.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front early Friday morning. The American model continues to show us staying dry as the front moves through. The European model is hinting we could squeeze out a few spotty showers early Friday morning. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower, but I think most of us remain dry Friday. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to be significantly cooler. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the mid 60s Friday afternoon. It will likely be a breezy afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Humidity levels will also be significantly lower Friday afternoon.
Chilly Saturday Morning: Saturday morning will likely be the coolest morning of this week. Models are showing morning temperatures dipping into the lower 40s Saturday. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 30s. A few of you might be turning on the heat this weekend!
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking picture perfect for the middle of October! High temperatures Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 40s Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. This will be a good weekend to take advantage of doing some yard work or going out for a walk. It should be a beautiful weekend.
Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet. We continue to watch a tropical disturbance that is 600 miles east of the Windward Islands. This tropical wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Most of our reliable models are showing very little development with this tropical wave. We will have to continue to watch the Caribbean as we head into the second half of October. It is normally the hot spot for tropical activity for this time of the year.
