First Alert for lower humidity and cooler air Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are watching a cold front move through our area early this morning. Behind this front, we will be able to enjoy lower humidity levels and slightly cooler air. Temperatures are starting out mostly in the 60s with areas north and west of Birmingham dipping into the upper 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds moving through. I think most of us will enjoy a cloudless sky and plenty of sunshine today. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s with north winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. It should be a beautiful day for outdoor activities.