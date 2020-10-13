Donation means new protection against COVID-19 for some Jefferson County students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 1,000 Jefferson County students have a new layer of protection against COVID-19 thanks to a donation by the North Jefferson Rotary Club.
The Club donated plastic dividers to several schools this week.
The simple, plastic construction prevents close contact between students at their desks. The transparent barrier allows students to see each other and their teachers.
The dividers were given to JEFCOED elementary schools including Snow Rogers, Bryan, Warrior, Gardendale, Mount Olive, and Fultondale.
There are enough barriers to protect almost 1,300 students.
The organization says they were not able to get to all the schools, but that this is a great start. If any organization, or individual, wants to help, you can message the North Jefferson Rotary Club through their Facebook page.
Mt. Olive Elementary Kindergarten teacher Raquel Tubbs and Carol Stewart with the North Jefferson Rotary Club talk about the dividers and the inspiration for the donations:
