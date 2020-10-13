DCH hosting free breast cancer events in English and Spanish

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Regional Medical Center is hosting free events.
The two free educational and breast cancer screening events at DCH’s cancer branch kick off next week, but the deadline to pre-register is Wednesday, Oct. 14.
People who sign up will learn about breast cancer and receive an appointment for a free mammogram. Due to COVID-19, only those who are pre-registered online, are fever free and wear a mask will be allowed in.
Women who qualify to participate must be 40 years or older, have no personal history of breast cancer, have not had a mammogram in the last year, have little or no health insurance and live in the 11-county DCH service area.
The first event will be held at the Manderson Cancer Center at DCH next Monday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. The second event will be at the same place and same time on Oct. 26 for Spanish speakers.
Call 205-343-8493 to pre-register.
