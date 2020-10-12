Tuscaloosa Police investigate at least 20 car break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thieves targeted cars parked at Tuscaloosa area hotels over the weekend.
Monday, officers said cars from four different hotels were broken into.
Twenty cars were broken into between Saturday night and Sunday morning according to Capt. Brad Mason.
Break-ins were reported at Hotel Indigo, Hampton Inn on Harper Lee Drive, Microtel Inn on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and the Comfort Inn on Jack Warner Parkway.
Windows were smashed and property was taken or vehicles were rummaged through. Calls started coming in Sunday morning to police when people started to go to their vehicles and saw the damage.
Car break-ins are usually crimes of opportunity according Mason. Authorities think thieves may have targeted specific areas.
“We believe that they’re all related, that it’s very possible or likely that the person who broke into one group probably did all of them. So we’re looking into that right now," Capt. Brad Mason explained.
Officers remind you not to leave any valuables in your car.
Investigators are looking at security video from some of the locations to identify suspects.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.