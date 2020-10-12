Train derails in Georgia, homeowners forced to evacuate

LILIBURN, Georgia (CNN) - Crews in Georgia had to evacuate several homes and take two workers to the hospital after an early morning train derailment.
Firefighters said 38 cars derailed just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in Liliburn.
Police officers helped the train’s engineer and conductor out of the locomotive. The injuries are said to be minor.
Several of the cars burst into flames and there was a chemical spill which forced homes to be evacuated. Fire officials said rains from Hurricane Delta may have played a part in the derailment.
Residents are now back in their homes. The fire department says CSX is working with environmental cleanup groups to minimize the impact on the environment.
