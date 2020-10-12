Senator Orr: Time to revisit licensing requirements on small, in-home child care providers

Last month, DHR said 76% of all child care facilities in Alabama were open. That was an increase from 63% in late July and 12% in March when businesses shut down because of COVID-19. The agency in July established a grant program to help stabilize open child care providers and to encourage other facilities to reopen. The Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care program provided $10.3 million in financial aid to 834 child care providers across the state, DHR said last month.