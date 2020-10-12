Police: Man believed to be walking dog shot and killed in Birmingham

October 12, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight homicide on Beacon Parkway East.

Police say the male victim is believed to have been walking his dog just after 1:30 a.m. when he was approached by the suspect. Police say there was an argument and the suspect shot the victim.

Patrolling officers found the victim in a parking lot. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

