Police: Man believed to be walking dog shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight homicide on Beacon Parkway East.
Police say the male victim is believed to have been walking his dog just after 1:30 a.m. when he was approached by the suspect. Police say there was an argument and the suspect shot the victim.
Patrolling officers found the victim in a parking lot. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
