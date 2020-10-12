Pandemic’s latest wave less deadly for now according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public health officials and infectious disease experts are stressing we have to fight through the so-called “COVID fatigue”. As we found out, the latest wave of the pandemic could be different.
Health experts anticipated COVID-19 to make a comeback in the winter, but now we’re seeing a resurgence of it here in the U.S. and Europe.
Experts are seeing more milder infections and it’s less deadly. That may be because we have more ways to fight it than we did over the summer, according to Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB. We have treatments like Remdesivir and more people are wearing face coverings, among other things.
In the U.S., Dr. Eaton says we are now reporting more daily COVID cases than we have been since late July and early August. She says based on our experience with COVID this summer, we know hospitalizations and deaths are likely to follow. Dr. Eaton tells us that’s why it’s so important to stay vigilant and not let your guard down by any means.
“Although we are seeing better chances for people who get infected, the message should not be that we are out of the woods. I think that’s the message - to remain cautious, remain vigilant, especially as we go into these holiday months,” said Dr. Eaton with UAB Infectious Diseases Division.
Dr. Eaton says the message is still the same: wear a mask and distance, avoid gatherings, and only really gather indoors with your immediate family.
