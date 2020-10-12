New mural to welcome visitors to downtown Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mural will soon welcome visitors to downtown Gadsden.
The mural is going up on a wall next to some green space, near Gadsden City Hall, at the intersection of First and Broad Streets.
It depicts a postcard design with an area landmark inside each letter. They include the Broad Street Bridge, the Citizenship Monument, Noccalula Falls, a botanical garden, a steam locomotive and the Pitman Theater.
The flowers in the Botanical Garden will depict species native to Alabama. The letter “A” will show the city’s founder, John Riley.
The Gadsden Museum of Art is overseeing this project, and went through several artists until they found Ali Hval on Facebook.
“So I actually did a show at the Walnut Gallery with Mario Gallardo, which is here in Gadsden, Alabama. And Mario’s been following me on Facebook and saw that I had been doing a lot of murals around the state of Iowa, which is where I currently live and I did my MFA,” Hval tells WBRC.
Hval is a Birmingham native.
She says recent heavy rain delayed her a little, but she expects to have it finished in about a week.
