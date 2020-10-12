Gaston High’s football, volleyball seasons end early due to injuries and COVID-19

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County School has ended its football and volleyball seasons, due to COVID-19 and some injuries.
The Gaston High Bulldogs football team was plagued with injuries during last Friday’s game, and throughout the rest of the season.
But two players were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have to be in quarantine for two weeks, reducing the team’s bench.
So the team will not be able to play its remaining two games of the season.
The volleyball team also had to cut its season short as well.
Etowah County Superintendent Alan Cosby says junior high and junior varsity football will still be able to finish their schedules.
