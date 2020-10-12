First Alert for warm temperatures Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is still showing some low-lying clouds hanging around this morning. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. With so much tropical moisture in place, we are already seeing some reduced visibility in parts of North Alabama. Just make sure you turn on your low beams and allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any fog that forms should slowly dissipate by 9 a.m. We should see some sunshine this afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. It is going to be a warm afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 80s. A cold front is expected to move into our area tonight giving us more cloud cover and a slight chance to see a few sprinkles or light showers mainly for areas north of I-20.