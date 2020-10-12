First Alert for warm temperatures Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is still showing some low-lying clouds hanging around this morning. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. With so much tropical moisture in place, we are already seeing some reduced visibility in parts of North Alabama. Just make sure you turn on your low beams and allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any fog that forms should slowly dissipate by 9 a.m. We should see some sunshine this afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. It is going to be a warm afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 80s. A cold front is expected to move into our area tonight giving us more cloud cover and a slight chance to see a few sprinkles or light showers mainly for areas north of I-20.
FIRST ALERT FOR COOLER TEMPERATURES TUESDAY: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tonight. Behind this front, we should see some cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels. Morning temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 50s. You might need a light jacket tomorrow morning. Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
BIG WARM-UP BY MIDWEEK: Plan for warmer temperatures as we head into Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Morning temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday. We should remain dry and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s on both days. A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Thursday night and early Friday morning giving us a significant cool down.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is a significant drop in temperatures by the end of the week. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama late Thursday night into Friday morning. There’s a small chance we could see a few light showers early Friday morning as the cold front moves through our area. Most of us should stay dry as moisture appears limited ahead of the front. We will see a big change in temperatures Friday afternoon with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s. Highs this weekend are forecast to stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s with morning temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sounds like perfect fall weather for outdoor activities this weekend! I don’t see any signs of rain as we head into early next week. October is statistically one of our driest months of the year.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics are mostly quiet now that Delta is out of here. We are watching a disturbance that is 900 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Most of our reliable models show very little development with this system. We will have to continue to watch the Caribbean as we head into the second half of October. It is normally the hot spot for tropical activity for this time of the year.
Have a safe Monday!
