Feeding program for students learning remotely extended

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is extending a feeding program for students that started because of the impacts of COVID-19
Students enrolled in Tuscaloosa County Schools who are learning remotely can get food from any one of the six high schools in the system. Food is available on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to get five breakfast meals and five lunch meals for the week.
The program was set to end in December until the White House announced it was being extended.
Donette Worthy, the Director of Childhood Nutrition for Tuscaloosa County Schools says around 300 children are getting meals through the program right now. “It is a way we can ensure our students are getting a healthy breakfast and lunch every single day even though technically, they are not in our schools. They are an extension of our schools. They’re still enrolled. They’re still our babies. We still want to feed them. So this is our way of making sure they get what they need to still be successful while a remote learner,” Worthy said.
The extension allows funding for the program to continue through June 30, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.