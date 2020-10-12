Feeding program for students learning remotely extended

Donette Worthy, the Director of Childhood Nutrition for Tuscaloosa County Schools says around 300 children are getting meals through the program right now. “It is a way we can ensure our students are getting a healthy breakfast and lunch every single day even though technically, they are not in our schools. They are an extension of our schools. They’re still enrolled. They’re still our babies. We still want to feed them. So this is our way of making sure they get what they need to still be successful while a remote learner,” Worthy said.