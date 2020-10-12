3 die over weekend from separate wrecks in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is reporting three deaths over the weekend involving single-vehicle car wrecks.
Derrious Tyrell Scott, 23, has been identified as the man who died in an accident Friday afternoon on Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer that also involved a shooting. The victim’s sedan hit a house and he was ejected from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.
An accident Saturday night around 6:30 on 1st Ave. N in Birmingham led to the death of 57-year-old Jessie Earl Long. The coroner says the car he was driving struck a utility pole. A passenger was transported to a nearby hospital.
Antonio Marieo Bright, 38, died in the early hours of Sunday after an accident that happened last month. The coroner says Bright was in UAB Hospital after an accident on I-59 South at Oporto Madrid Blvd. on September 28 when he struck a utility pole.
