Calera Intermediate evacuated over suspicious package, package not a threat

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Intermediate School was evacuated early Monday after a package, thought to be suspicious, was dropped off at the school.
Parents were emailed about the incident Monday afternoon.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated while law enforcement investigated the situation and determined the package was not a threat.
Students and staff were allowed back into the building and normal operations resumed.
Principal Hayley Franks said, “We appreciate the assistance of our local law enforcement and first responders in helping to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
