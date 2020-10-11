Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a stormy Saturday, conditions are much more stable this morning although low clouds, some patches of fog and drizzle remain. Clouds will linger through the day along with the chance for drizzle and generally light showers which will slowly shift east through the day. However, a return to drier, sunnier conditions is on the way!
The drying trend begins as the remnants of Delta continue drifting east tonight and tomorrow of cold front approaches from The Ohio Valley. This front will have little in the way of moisture with which to work so rain chances will be almost non-existent with the only exception the possibility for a little light rain in North Alabama. Winds will become more west-northwesterly and high pressure will help maintain the dry conditions through mid-week.
Winds may become more southwesterly by Thursday allowing for continued warm conditions before a second front approaches from The Northern Plains States. Again this front will be largely moisture starved as it passes through the region Thursday night and will be followed by much cooler air beginning Friday and continuing a downward temperature trend through the weekend.
Enjoy a calm, if cloudy, rainy Sunday and get ready for a quick cool-down later this week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.