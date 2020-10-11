1 person critically injured after early morning shooting at Birmingham club

1 person critically injured after early morning shooting at Birmingham club
A shooting inside Birmingham club Side Effects, has resulted in multiple injuries, (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | October 11, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting inside Birmingham club Side Effects, has resulted in multiple injuries, one of them considered life threatening according to Birmingham Police.

BPD responded to a call of shots fired inside the club around 2:24 a.m. Upon arrival officers discovered one person had been shot, with life threatening injuries, one person had been grazed and one person had been struck with a bottle.

Details about what lead to the incident are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.