Local gun shops experiencing an increase in customers and shortage in ammunition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local gun shops are experiencing an increase in customers and shortage in ammunition.
“Business has been very brisk,” Hoover Tactical Firearm Co-owner Gene Smith said. “People are concerned. We have a presidential election going on and it happens every four years, things get very busy.”
Smith said along with an increase in customers, it is harder to find ammunition.
“Ammo is very hard to obtain right now and prices are just going through the roof,” Smith said.
Smith said he thinks more people are buying guns right now because of uncertainties regarding the election, pandemic and civil unrest in the country this year.
“You have people that are buying guns who have never owned one before," Smith said.
He said the increase in demand for ammunition helped play a part in the shortage
“There was a primer shortage, a lead shortage, and it was just the perfect storm that all of it hit at the same time," Smith said.
Smith said ammo prices have doubled and he fears it could result in less people buying ammo to practice with at shooting ranges.
“There is going to get a point to where people are going to say it is just not worth it, that or they will buy the guns and they won’t go through the training, which can become it’s own nightmare," Smith said. If people are going to go to the trouble to buy something like this to protect their families, they have got to get trained and they have go to practice.”
Smith said if ammunition prices continue to rise, his shooting range prices might have to go down.
“If it gets to be much higher, we are going to have to re-evaluate what we charge to go on to our lanes, because people need to be able to get out and practice," Smith said.
Smith said he doesn’t know when the ammunition shortage will end.
