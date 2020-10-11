Kid’s Market and Mom consignment sale opens to the public Monday

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moms, dads and grandparents get ready to shop for some great deals. Kid’s Market and Mom, Alabama’s largest consignment sale, opens to the public Monday morning.
The sale is located inside the former K-Mart building on 7845 Crestwood Blvd in Irondale. You’ll find top quality, gently worn children’s, junior’s and maternity clothing as well as children’s toys, games, furniture, Halloween and Christmas decor and items for around your home at Kid’s Market and Mom.
The sale will go on for two weeks and you do not need a ticket to get in. All state and local COVID-19 rules are in place.
Here are the dates:
- October 12: 9am-8pm
- October 13: 9am-7pm
- October 14-17: 9am-6pm
- October 18: Closed
- October 19:-21: 9am-3pm
- October 22-23: 9am-8pm (50% off BLACK TAGS)
- October 24: 9-4pm (50% off BLACK TAGS)
