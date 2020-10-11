Homicide suspect sought after man shot before crash in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police department needs your help finding a person they say is responsible for a homicide.
CrimeStoppers hopes someone comes forward with some answers.
On September 17th around midnight, officers with Midfield PD responded to an emergency call in the 400 block of 12th Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found a vehicle had collided with a utility pole.
Detectives determined the driver, Anthony De’Wayne Baldwin, had been shot.
Frank Barefield, with CrimeStoppers, says law enforcement needs more information to try and solve the case.
“This thing that’s just unexplainable how it happened, was this a random shot with a random bullet or was he targeted and killed,” said Barfield.
You can contact CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
You could receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
