Eagle’s Restaurant in Birmingham reopens after being closed since March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eagle’s Restaurant reopened Sunday after being closed since March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The soul food restaurant has been in the Magic City since 1951 and is family owned.
The restaurant is open for pick-up orders only.
Customers can place and pay for their orders online or text them with your name, date and pick up time to 205-903-2453.
Eagle’s is located at 2610 16th Street North and open Sundays through Fridays, but closed on Saturdays.
