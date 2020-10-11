Alabama comes out on top 63-48 in back and forth battle against the Rebels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC season showdown continued for number 2 Alabama and the Ole Miss rebels in Oxford today and boy was it a show. Each possession was an explosion of offense, riddled with creative play calling and unbelievable yardage on the ground and in the air for both the Tide and the Rebels. Neither defense is able to keep up and crucial third and fourth down conversions, plus every minute that ticked off the clock drove this game until the very end.