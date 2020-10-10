World Mental Health Day encourages understanding, importance of mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the coronavirus to racial tension in the U.S. to a record-breaking hurricane season, 2020 is causing severe stress.
Saturday, October 10th, is World Mental Health Day.
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. Amin Gilani says it’s a perfect time for reflecting on ways to deal with all the anxiety in your life.
According to Gilani, our mental health is something we all need to keep a close eye on. Doing certain things every day can help relieve stress.
Gilani says it’s essential to follow coronavirus guidelines, but it’s also necessary to try your best to get out and be productive.
“You have a choice to sit at home and watch TV or you can maintain your routine and make efforts to take care of yourself; that’s where your mental health will be better,” said Gilani.
The World Health Organization says one in every four people will be affected by a mental disorder at some point in their lives.
If you would like to talk to a professional about your mental health, some options are available if you click this link.
