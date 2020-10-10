Saturday Morning Weather

By tomorrow morning the remnants of Delta will continue moving north reaching Tennessee during the afternoon but leaving behind lingering rain chances through the day with the possibility for a few remnant thunderstorms in Northeast Alabama. Most of this wrap around moisture will shift out of the area by tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the northwest reaching the area by Monday night and continuing across the region through Tuesday. Rain chances will be limited with this front as most of the moisture will drag east with the remnants of Delta allowing for drier, cooler conditions to return behind the front. These conditions will continue through the end of next week.