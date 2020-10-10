Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Central Alabama between noon and 11 PM today with the highest threat south of a Vernon to Calera to Auburn line. Threats include tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Delta has made landfall in Louisiana and continues tracking northeast. It will weaken to a Tropical depression later today and will bring rain with the potential for super Cell Thunderstorms across Central Alabama. Temperatures will warm to near 80 today adding to the instability in the atmosphere and bringing a greater risk for Severe Storms.
If temperatures do not reach the anticipated highs due to persistent easterly winds and remnant cool air mass the threat for Severe Storms will be lower. Several bands of rain capable of producing strong storms will rotate across the area through the day beginning around noon in Southwest Alabama. The first band of rain will continue tracking east during the afternoon A second rain band will develop along the Alabama-Mississippi border later this afternoon which will brink a Slight Risk for Severe Storms into West Alabama. A Wind Advisory may be needed for West Alabama later today. The rain bands will, however, move through rather quickly so rainfall totals may remain below two-inches minimizing the potential for flooding.
By tomorrow morning the remnants of Delta will continue moving north reaching Tennessee during the afternoon but leaving behind lingering rain chances through the day with the possibility for a few remnant thunderstorms in Northeast Alabama. Most of this wrap around moisture will shift out of the area by tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the northwest reaching the area by Monday night and continuing across the region through Tuesday. Rain chances will be limited with this front as most of the moisture will drag east with the remnants of Delta allowing for drier, cooler conditions to return behind the front. These conditions will continue through the end of next week.
Finally, if you are heading for The Gulf Coast, a wind Advisory continues for Southwest Alabama and a coastal Flood Advisory, High Surf Advisory and High Rip current Risk remain in effect through today.
