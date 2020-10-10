JCHD: Don’t get complacent with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though overall cases of COVID-19 are down statewide from their worst point, the sobering reality is that thousands of Alabamians are still dealing with the virus.
Thursday alone, 30 deaths were added to the state total.
In the last two weeks, 14,000 cases of COVID-19 were added to the total, and Jefferson County has had the most cases in the state.
Some people have become numb to the numbers as we adjust to life during the pandemic.
“I remember back in the spring how alarmed we got when the numbers started going up to levels that are lower than they are now,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer.
Now, thousands of cases doesn’t seem to shake the status quo, but Dr. Wilson says it should.
“We’re really doing fairly well, but we really need to be doing a lot better than we are now,” he added.
When it comes to the fear of overwhelming medical professionals, he’s glad the high hospitalization numbers during the summer have dropped sharply.
“Here in Jefferson County, our hospitals are doing pretty well right now, so that’s kind of that bottom line,” said Dr. Wilson.
With the holidays coming up and people making plans to travel, it’s not the time to relax precautions to protect yourself and others.
“That’s just going to be really important for the next few months to get us through this and get us to where we have a vaccine that’s actually effective for a large part of the population,” he said.
They’ll have more guidance closer to November.
