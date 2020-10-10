Calera Main Street hosting alternative Halloween trick-or-treating amid pandemic

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-profit in Calera is finding a creative way for families to trick-or-treat this year.
According to Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson, the city of Calera hasn’t banned door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween, but they are supporting a new alternative option.
Non-profit Calera Main Street is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat, but this year it is a drive through version.
Batson said last year, around 2,000 were able to trick-or-treat at decorated car trunks, but this year, kids will stay in the car. She said they will hold their bags out of the window, and people will put candy in the bag for them. Batson said they will have 45 different cars participating.
Batson said each trunk participant will wear masks and gloves and only give out pre-packaged candy.
“We definitely hope that this drive thru trunk-or-treating option will provide an exciting opportunity to still celebrate Halloween for those that are not comfortable trick-or-treating,” Batson said.
The drive thru trunk-or-treat event will take place Thursday, October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be located off of 9th Street in Calera.
