Woman killed in 5-car wreck near Cullman

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in a 5 vehicle crash on I-65 N right outside Cullman Friday morning.
According to officials, 32-year-old Kristin Hudson Cohn of LaGrange Georgia was the passenger of a 2004 Mazda when it struck a vehicle in the northbound lane, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was then struck by a 2008 GMC Yukon.
Cohn, who was not wearing a seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles and one juvenile were injured and transported to area hospitals.
