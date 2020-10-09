Woman killed in 5-car wreck near Cullman

(Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By WBRC Staff | October 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 6:46 PM

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in a 5 vehicle crash on I-65 N right outside Cullman Friday morning.

According to officials, 32-year-old Kristin Hudson Cohn of LaGrange Georgia was the passenger of a 2004 Mazda when it struck a vehicle in the northbound lane, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was then struck by a 2008 GMC Yukon.

Cohn, who was not wearing a seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles and one juvenile were injured and transported to area hospitals.

