Tuscaloosa County Commissioners agree to buy equipment for volunteer fire departments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission agreed to spend around $400,00 to buy Lucas-3 CPR devices and LIFEPAK defibrillators for each volunteer fire department based in Tuscaloosa County.
“I really can’t say enough about what it will bring in terms of that quick response out there in the community to have a piece of equipment that’s truly a life changer,” Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy told WBRC.
Abernathy’s office worked with volunteer fire departments to convince county commissioners the devices were needed. He said there are more than 20 volunteer fire departments in Tuscaloosa County.
Abernathy believes only one of them had a Lucas CPR device. “Once you start CPR on an individual with this it will continue all the way until you get to the hospital,” he continued. Those CPR devices can do automatic chest compressions for up to an hour. First responders can administer CPR while also providing other life saving measures.
“So you take the fatigue factor out, whether CPR is being done correctly, how long, are they going to get tired in the process of it. So, it helps eliminate that issue,” Abernathy concluded.
They hope to get the equipment in by the first of the new year.
