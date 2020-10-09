TCSS pushes BRAVE initiative for bullying prevention month

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Several Tuscaloosa County Schools are participating in anti-bullying activities and students and staff are spreading awareness.
Sticking together, six feet apart is the anti-bullying message Tuscaloosa County Schools want to get across to not just students but everyone.
School administrators are getting the word out through BRAVE, which is Tuscaloosa County Schools bullying prevention initiative. BRAVE stands for Building Responsibility, Acceptance, Voice, Empowerment.
The idea behind BRAVE is that when students, families, educators, and the entire community stand up against bullying, this promotes a positive and more sustainable culture change.
Several schools kicked off their activities by wearing blue for World Day of Bullying Prevention earlier this week.
Read more about the BRAVE initiative and how you can get involved here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.