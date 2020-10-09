Sideline Game of the Week: Mountain Brook rushes past Briarwood 17-7 in Class 6A, Region 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook defeated Briarwood 17-7 Thursday night for our Sideline Game of the Week in Class 6A, Region 5.
Both the Spartans (3-0) and Lions (4-0) were undefeated in region play heading into this matchup. The last time these two teams met on the gridiron was back in 1993.
Mountain Brook got on the board first when quarterback Strother Gibbs, who was back after missing a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury, handed off to Paulson Wright who ran it in for a 37-yard touchdown on a reverse. The Spartans led it 10-0 lead at the half.
In the third, Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina hit Luke Reebals for a 47-yard catch and run for the Lion touchdown. Briarwood got on the board, but still trailed 10-7. Later in the third, Mountain Brook quarterback Gibbs added seven more when he scored from two yards out to make it a 17-7 game heading to the fourth.
Briarwood’s Vizzina was then picked off by Blake Pugh for the second time on the night. The Spartans defense came up big with three interceptions throughout the game, while Gibbs got it done through the air and on the ground. He was 10-of-14 passing for 107 yards. He also ran for 132 yards and a touchdown.
The Final: Mountain Brook 17-7 Briarwood.
“I think we played better ball than we’ve played all year long and we had to. I don’t think we could have won this game if we didn’t play our best game and we did play our best game tonight,” said Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager.
