Refuel Ministries prepares to help following Hurricane Delta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many local organizations are standing by and are ready to go where help is needed.
Refuel Ministries is one local non-profit that’s keeping an eye on Delta.
They’re rounding up the troops, double checking inventory, gassing up tanks, and planning to stay at least a week wherever they’re needed most.
“So, what they do is they know where the people are, and the biggest need and they call us and then ask us to go out and start feeding people in those locations,” said President of Refuel Ministries, Darrin Jarvis.
The organization operates solely on monetary donations.
And with back-to-back storms this hurricane season, the non-profit needs your help to help others.
“For the week we’re going to be sleeping on floors of a building somewhere. Hopefully, we have electricity. If we don’t, we try to run generators to at least have some fans going,” Jarvis said.
“We try to use all the money that we can to go to helping people,” he explained.
Refuel Ministries uses the money to purchase food to cook on location.
They said the food they prepare is sometimes the only hot meal families will have for days at a time.
“We have a servant’s heart. We care about people that’s what we feel like our gift is and we try to put it to good work,” said Jarvis.
“We’ve seen first-hand here in Alabama what storms…how it affects people, and we just wanna go out there and help other people and try to lift their spirits,” Jarvis said.
The volunteers are also chaplains trained in crisis management and spend time helping people cope with disasters.
For more information on how to help Refuel Ministries with relief efforts, you can visit their website at www.refuelministries.net, call them at (205) 746-7665 or visit their Facebook page by searching “Refuel Ministries.”
