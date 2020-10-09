Rain moves into Central AL today; Delta expected to make landfall this afternoon in Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes remain in the Gulf of Mexico as we continue to watch Hurricane Delta. Delta has strengthened overnight into a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 mph. It is moving off to the north at 12 mph. I doubt Delta has much time to strengthen as it will begin to approach cooler sea surface temperatures. It will also encounter some wind shear which should limit strengthening and will hopefully weaken it as it approaches Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Delta to make landfall sometime this afternoon and early evening near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph. It will spread dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain for a good bit of Louisiana.
A hurricane warning has been issued for High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the following areas: West of High Island to Sargent, Texas; East of Morgan City, LA to the mouth of the Pearl River which includes New Orleans; and from Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
A storm surge warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to the Mouth of the Peral River Louisiana. It includes Calcasieu Lake, Vermillion Bay, and Lake Borgne.
Alabama Gulf Coast Impacts: The good news is that we aren’t expecting major impacts across the Alabama Gulf Coast. Tropical storm force winds will stay well to the west of Mobile and Baldwin counties. I would plan for occasional showers today and Saturday. An isolated tornado threat will be possible this afternoon and evening. Rip current threat will remain high over the weekend. As southerly winds move in thanks to Delta, we could see some storm surge up to 1-3 feet Friday into Saturday. I would stay away from the beaches, but the weather conditions will be manageable across the Alabama Gulf Coast as you go farther inland.
Today’s Forecast: We are starting the day with cloud cover and pockets of rain. Bulk of the rain is located in Mississippi and into parts of northwest Alabama. We are also watching additional showers develop in the Montgomery area that could spread to the north. Make sure you grab the umbrella with you today as you will likely need it this morning and again late this evening. Temperatures are very warm this morning thanks to tropical moisture spreading into our state. Most of us are in the upper 60s. Temperatures are forecast to climb near 80°F with a 60% chance for showers and a few storms. I can’t rule out the small potential for a few strong storms during the evening hours. The main threat will be gusty winds. Greatest tornado threat today will likely occur to our southwest into parts of Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and far southwest Alabama. Plan for easterly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is Delta impacting our area on Saturday. We will likely see showers and storms develop to our west and spread eastward Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. As the center of Delta approaches northeast Alabama, there is a chance we could see wind gusts up to 30-40 mph for parts of west Alabama Saturday afternoon. With plenty of spin in the atmosphere, we want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few spin-up tornadoes Saturday afternoon. Best chance for an isolated tornado threat could occur along and west of I-65. Just make sure you have several ways to receive weather updates just in case a warning is issued Saturday. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday morning with highs approaching 80°F. Plan for sustained southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Lingering Showers Sunday: The remnants of Delta will begin to pull away to our north giving us some lingering showers Sunday for areas along and north of I-20/59. Rain chances are forecast around 60% with highs in the mid to 70s. Best chances to see rain Sunday will be during the first half of the day. I think most of us will trend drier by Sunday evening and Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
Potential Rainfall Totals: With the center of Delta moving into Louisiana, the bulk of the heaviest rain will stay to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Latest model runs have increased our rain totals a little. We still think our highest rainfall totals will occur in west Alabama where some spots could see as much as 2-3 inches. Areas along I-65 could see rainfall totals as high as 1-2″. Areas south and east of Birmingham will see lower rainfall totals around 0.5″ to 1.5″. There’s a small chance we could see some isolated flash flooding, but overall the flooding concern appears low as of now. With recent dry weather, seeing some rainfall this weekend could be beneficial.
Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is shaping up to be mostly dry. A cold front could move into our area by Monday night which should lower our humidity levels and cool us down a little. Highs are forecast to be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Another cold front could arrive by the end of next week giving us a significant surge of cooler air with highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by next weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest information on Delta.
