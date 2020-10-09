Rain moves into Central AL today; Delta expected to make landfall this afternoon in Louisiana

Today’s Forecast: We are starting the day with cloud cover and pockets of rain. Bulk of the rain is located in Mississippi and into parts of northwest Alabama. We are also watching additional showers develop in the Montgomery area that could spread to the north. Make sure you grab the umbrella with you today as you will likely need it this morning and again late this evening. Temperatures are very warm this morning thanks to tropical moisture spreading into our state. Most of us are in the upper 60s. Temperatures are forecast to climb near 80°F with a 60% chance for showers and a few storms. I can’t rule out the small potential for a few strong storms during the evening hours. The main threat will be gusty winds. Greatest tornado threat today will likely occur to our southwest into parts of Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and far southwest Alabama. Plan for easterly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.