Investigation into cat’s death, cat had COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health as well as the Alabama Department of Agriculture are continuing their investigation into the death of a cat that also tested positive for COVID-19.
The cat was discovered in the Opelika area.
Officials said there are rare incidences of transmission of the coronavirus between a human and animal but it does happen. Doctors advised take the same precautions to protect yourself and your pet.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said the cat did not die from COVID-19 but instead appeared to have other infections. Still the investigation is ongoing.
At Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic, Dr. Andy Sokol said you should take the potential for spread seriously.
“The problem with COVID is if a person sneezes on their dog and they go to someone else, that dog can transmit it on their fur,” Sokol said.
Sokol said nationally there have been 50 dogs and ten cats with COVID. Pet owners need to be careful around them, especially if the pet owner have the coronavirus.
“If a person is ill don’t hang around your pet because there is an incident where dogs and cats can contract it. Low, low percentages,” Sokol said.
If a person has the coronavirus you should quarantine and separate from others, including pets. Sokol also suggests to be on the lookout for pretty much the same symptoms in your animals.
“The critical signs you look for are upper respiratory signs. Being lethargic, sneezing, coughing and then take them into the veterinarian,” Sokol said.
The basic advice for pet owners is have someone else take care of the pets, wear a mask around them and avoid contact.
Before a pet is given a test at least one member of a household must have COVID. Dr. Sokol said they have conducted two tests and they came back negative.
