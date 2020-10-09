Home Depot stores Birmingham, Oxford prepare cleaning kits for hurricane victims

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Home Depot employees pitched in Friday to assist Hurricane Delta victims in Louisiana.
About 300 of the orange Home Depot barrels have been filled with cleaning supplies, such as garbage bags, paper towels and bottled water.
They come from stores in the Birmingham area as well as this one, in the Oxford Exchange shopping center in Oxford. It’s part of a division of the home building supply chain called Team Depot.
“In some instances we’ll have volunteers out in the communities helping cleanup efforts. We do a lot of veteran-related projects as well. It’s something that I’m very proud to be a part of, and it’s frankly one of the main reasons I work for the Home Depot is for what we do in the community,” said Oxford store manager Mark Hamilton.
We’re also told another 300 barrels will be sent from stores in Georgia. Some Texas stores are also on standby.
