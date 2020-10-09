Family’s SUV shot at multiple times on I-20 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a family’s SUV was shot at multiple times Thursday night.
The shooting happened at 10:42 p.m. on I-20 near the 95 mile marker.
The shots were fired from another vehicle that pulled alongside. One member of the family was shot and has serious injuries.
The victims were travelling through Alabama and had not stopped for gas for several hours.
The family reported no contact with anyone, and have no idea why they were targeted.
The family was in a black or dark gray 2007 GMC Yukon.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting, any suspicious vehicle in the area, or believes that they have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit immediately at (205) 464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.