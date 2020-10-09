Cullman High School leaders discuss blended learning schedule

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As some districts transition to five days a week of in-person learning, some districts are opting to remain on a staggered schedule. Cullman High School switched to the blended model a few weeks ago.
Every leader is trying to do what’s best for their students and Principal Kim Hall says right now what’s best is the staggered schedule, but it’s a decision the district is weighing on a day to day basis.
The high school started with full in person learning before switching to staggered. Leaders had discussed moving back to full traditional school at the beginning of October based on Governor Ivey’s COVID recommendations. The governor opted to extend the safety order, so Hall said the district decided to stay the course a little longer. She said leaders are also working with local hospital officials as well.
Hall said the switch was because they were dealing with lots of COVID exposure, not because of lots of cases. She said the blended model has helped with reducing numbers in school and social distancing efforts, but still allows some face to face time with teachers.
“Education during a global pandemic is challenging, just like everything else. I believe right now the hybrid schedule is giving us a balanced approach. where we do have our students in person. We do have virtual learning. everyone is receiving their content curriculum and instruction," said Hall.
The state had a seminar Thursday for education leaders to give updates on safety recommendations and Hall said they’ll also look to that as they decide how to move forward.
