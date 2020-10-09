Cullman business awarded contract to make masks for U.S. Capitol

I wanted to let you know some great news from the home district. HomTex, a textile manufacturer in Cullman, recently won the contract to supply House Members, Senators, staff, employees, and visitors with PPE masks through the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) under our Sovereign America brand made in Alabama. We made our first delivery last Wednesday! As an Alabama certified minority-owned company, we are proud to protect the Congress while they conduct the nation’s business.