Confederate Park to be renamed for late commissioner

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - A park that pays tribute to the Confederacy and the troops who defended it will be renamed after the man who so heavily promoted it for years.
Janney Furnace Park, which includes a furnace once used to make cannonballs, will be renamed Eli Henderson Memorial Park.
Commissioner Henderson was essential to the Ohatchee park being developed around the historic furnace.
It also contains a museum and a memorial to the Confederate war dead.
Henderson promoted the park for years, including once in an “Absolutely Alabama” piece with Fred Hunter.
Henderson died earlier this year following a bout with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.