Auburn University announces mostly in-person plan for spring 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Most of Auburn University’s students will head back to the classroom for the spring 2021 semester, according to Provost Bill Hardgrave.
While some classes are currently being offered in-person during the fall 2020 semester, Provost Hardgrave says that most, but not all, classes will be offered in-person for the upcoming semester.
In a statement sent to students, the provost says that when students register for classes next month, the delivery for each course section will be indicated, allowing to fully build out their desired schedule.
The ability to return most students to the classroom is due to the cooperation of the campus community in following health and safety measures currently in place. For that reason, Provost Hardgrave says that those measures will remain in place throughout the 2021 semester. These include, but are not limited to, completing daily health checks, reducing classroom capacities, wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing.
The spring semester is currently set to begin on Jan. 6, 2021. Other details about the spring calendar and spring break will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.