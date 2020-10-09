Alabama ready for rainy game vs. Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather surrounding Hurricane Delta has been a popular topic as Alabama heads to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.
Due to the threat of severe weather, the SEC has already moved the LSU/ Missouri game from Baton Rouge to Columbia and pushed back the start of Alabama/Ole Miss to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When it comes to preparing for Mother Nature, Nick Saban knows one thing.
“We can’t make it rain [at practice,]" Saban said.
This week, Alabama has been practicing with wet balls to help mimic conditions they may experience on Saturday.
“You know, I think handling the ball is the most important thing, but I also think it’s important to have the mindset of getting used to handling the ball so it’s not an issue when you play in a game," said Saban.
“I mean in practice if the conditions are alright, no lightning, coach will keep us in the rain so we can practice under those conditions,” said Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.
Saban believes playing in sloppy conditions impacts the defense more than the offense because the defense can be slow to react and lose footing on a messy field. The players, though, say they’re ready to play in any condition.
“I think any time we get to play in the rain it makes it interesting and it’s something I think we are definitely ready for,” said Alabama defensive lineman Labryan Ray.
“I think every football player has played in the rain, it’s just part of the game. You just have to expect it and be prepared for it,” Dickerson added.
Alabama has won four straight against Ole Miss and the last two in Oxford. Nick Saban is 20-0 against his former assistant coaches, and he’ll look to extend that streak Saturday night against Lane Kiffin & the Rebels.
